Firearms Banned in Sussex County Buildings

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Sussex County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit firearms from county buildings.

The new ordinance is verbatim to state code, which bans people from bringing firearms into public buildings with a few exceptions, such as police officers and individuals who have a concealed carry permit. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the move comes after discussions with dozens of employees.

"I do have a number of county employees who approached us prior to the introduction of this ordinance and during the introduction of this ordinance in support of this effort," he told the council. "As they feel our security could be improved in our facilities."

Lawson said another reason for the ordinance was a security suggestion by Delaware Capitol Police. They advised the county to purchase magnetometers, which screen for firearms. Lawson said due to state law, they must pass an ordinance to screen or prohibit firearms, rather than just implement a new rule. The ordinance was introduced earlier this month. During today's public hearing, people spoke both in favor and against the ban.

"This metal detector is not going to prevent something from happening," said Dan Kramer. "People will always find a way to do evil things and by removing guns, well that's going to make it more dangerous."

But some gun advocates voiced their support for the ordinance.

"We understand the reasons why the County Council feels it's necessary to adopt the ordinance," said Jeff Hague, the president of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association. "It's unfortunate we have to go this far this day and age but we all know things have changed."

The ordinance goes into effect immediately.