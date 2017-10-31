Pizza Shoppe Open for Halloween Day in Crisfield

Crisfield, Md.- Less than one month since a fire started at The Pizza Shoppe, it's back up and running. Not in fully capacity, but enough to make large pies and some french fries from a tent in front of the restaurant.

It's more than just pizza to the owners of the shop, it's a chance to start giving back to the community again.

Billie Jo Chandler, who owns the business, works to help bring discounted meals to the needy as well as help local schools feed children. But that's all been put to a stop after an arson fire burnt down her business back on October 4.

The Pizza Shoppe was also in the news prior to the fire about giving out flyers that allowed people to anonymously give tips to police about suspicious drug activity in town.

The fire marshal said the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Chandler's involvement with the community is what's helping her continue to serve the people who need it most. Those visiting the make shift stand today are taking notice.

"There's so many people that come in there that don't have a way to eat or anything like that and she provides. I don't even know how it's paid for or done, but she's done so much for the community. And she's so supportive of the community. I feel like we should support her to see her get back on her feet," Corky Dize said.

Others in town look back on how the pizza shop helped them when they needed it the most.

"I think Billie Jo is a good lady. She put me to work when I didn't have any work. This little town needs all the help it can get," Michael Sterling said.