Cambridge Marketplace Updates Helping Businesses, City

Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.More
Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.More
The Sussex County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit firearms from county buildings.
The new ordinance is verbatim to state code, which bans people from bringing firearms into public buildings with a few exceptions, such as police officers and individuals who have a concealed carry permit. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the move comes after discussions with dozens of employees.More
The Sussex County Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to prohibit firearms from county buildings.
The new ordinance is verbatim to state code, which bans people from bringing firearms into public buildings with a few exceptions, such as police officers and individuals who have a concealed carry permit. County Administrator Todd Lawson says the move comes after discussions with dozens of employees.More
The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot.More
The owners of a Dover nightclub say they're trying to shake off the perception that their business isn't safe, after there was a shooting this month near the club and a robbery in its parking lot.More