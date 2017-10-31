Cambridge Marketplace Updates Helping Businesses, City



CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Silver, shiny, and brand new - the words "Cambridge Marketplace" now sit on the entrance along Route 50 and that's just the start.

"I'm excited, excited, excited about what's going to be happening here at the Cambridge Plaza," said Rod Porter, who owns Perfect Image Fashions.

Just last month, orange fencing sat outside Porter's store front.

Now, they're gone and, with a new sign in place, Porter says business has picked up.

"It's looking really good out here now," Porter said.

On Tuesday, workers were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.

In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.

"I've been coming out here everyday and, everytime, something else has come about," said Cynthia Porter, a shopper.

Developer Charlie Fairchild says after years of neglect, he hopes the Marketplace will help put Cambridge on the map.

"Everybody just overlooked it and we saw it and that's how we got here," said Fairchild.

Fairchild says a new Taco Bell, Starbucks, and Lidl grocery store are expected next year. A Chik-Fil-A is expected after that and a new medical center.

It's a lot for Porter to look forward to.

"It's just going to be nice," Porter said.

On Tuesday night, Fairchild hosted a fireworks show at Cambridge Marketplace. He says it was a chance for families to see the new updates at the Plaza.