Funeral for Coastal Towns on Halloween

BERLIN, Md.- A group of concerned citizens in Worcester County marched on Main Street in Berlin on Tuesday night to address their concerns about the coastal sea levels rising.

Indivisible Worcester Maryland held a New Orleans style funeral to mourn the future death of coastal towns like Ocean City. Towns the organizers say will be under water by the end of the century.

"At the present time Maryland is only second to Louisiana in the number of communities that are adversely impacted by climate change, by rising seas and sinking shorelines," March Organizer Susan Buyer said.

Buyer and her husband, Toby Perkins organized the march. They said research provides undeniable evidence that sea levels will take over their coastal towns by 2100.

But some like Al Rittmeyer still don't accept the research as fact.

"I don't think climate change is a man made sort of thing," Rittmeyer said. "The climate is cyclical. Right now we're still in a ice age."

Rittmeyer says he's skeptical about the impact sea level rise will have on his home of Ocean City.

Some of the parents trick or treating with their children on Tuesday night said they didn't think this was the appropriate time or place for these concerns to be addressed.