Judge Assigned to Handle Cases Stemming From Del. Prison Riot

Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.
On Tuesday, workers at the Cambridge Marketplace were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.
In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.
Less than one month since a fire started at The Pizza Shoppe, it's back up and running. Not in fully capacity, but enough to make large pies and some french fries from a tent in front of the restaurant.
It's more than just pizza to the owners of the shop, it's a chance to start giving back to the community again.
