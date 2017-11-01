Judge Assigned to Handle Cases Stemming From Del. Prison Riot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Judge Assigned to Handle Cases Stemming From Del. Prison Riot

Posted: 11/01/2017 07:34:00 -04:00 Updated:
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC) The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- A trial judge who previously served as U.S. Attorney for Delaware has been assigned to handle the cases of 18 inmates charged in a deadly prison riot and hostage-taking.

Superior Court Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. was assigned the cases on Monday.

Carpenter is no stranger to high-profile cases, having presided over the bench trial of former pediatrician Earl Bradley. Bradley is serving several life sentences for raping and sexually molesting scores of young patients, whose assaults were captured on home videos he made at his Lewes medical office.

Sixteen of the 18 inmates indicted last month are charged with first-degree murder and assault. All of the defendants are charged with kidnapping, riot and conspiracy in the Feb. 1-2 uprising at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, during which correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd was killed and three other prison workers taken hostage.

