Dover Student Gets Personal Message Micha - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

Posted: 11/01/2017 09:22:00 -04:00 Updated:
Evan Williams, 5, dressed up like Michael Strahan on Tuesday at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. (Photo credit: Cory Smith) Evan Williams, 5, dressed up like Michael Strahan on Tuesday at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. (Photo credit: Cory Smith)

DOVER, Del.- It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

Evan explained that he wanted to be like Strahan because that was his "favorite person." 

 

Hearing those words, Evan's physical education teacher Cory Smith decided to send a photo of Evan dressed up as Strahan to his friend Doug Lawson. Lawson, who is close friends with Strahan, forwarded Evan's photo to him. 

What happened next was amazing, according to Smith.

Strahan, who dressed up as Thor for Halloween, shared Evan's photo to his Facebook and Instagram accounts. 

 
User: Michael Strahan To: link

 

And if that wasn't enough, Strahan also sent Evan this personalized video message via cellphone:

 
User: Cory To: link

 

In addition, Lawson let Evan try on one of Strahan's game helmets.

"It was an awesome experience for Evan and a story he's going to have to tell for the rest of his life," Smith said. "I was almost speechless...It's something I'll never forget either."

Smith said he is very proud of Evan, whom he described as an "awesome kid."

"Evan's one of those kids other kids look up to, very mature for his age," Smith said. "He's such a pleasure to have in class. No one speaks bad about him. He's such a positive kid."

Strahan also plans to autograph a helmet for Evan, which will be presented to him in a couple of weeks, according to Smith. 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three Delaware Correctional Officers Injured in Incident at Vaughn Correctional Center

    Delaware Correction Department Investigating Incident that Left Three Officers Hurt

    10/31/2017 15:03:00 -04:002017-10-31 19:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-10-31 19:41:17 GMT
    The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna. (WBOC/Chopper 16)
    DOVER, Del. --- Three correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswomaMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Three correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswomaMore

  • 'Cowardly Act of Terror': Truck Driver Kills 8 on Bike Path

    'Cowardly Act of Terror': Truck Driver Kills 8 on Bike Path

    11/01/2017 02:52:00 -04:002017-11-01 06:52:00 GMT
    Wednesday, November 1 2017 2:52 AM EDT2017-11-01 06:52:08 GMT
    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.More
    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.More

  • Heroin Dealer Arrested in Dover

    Heroin Dealer Arrested in Dover

    10/31/2017 16:44:00 -04:002017-10-31 20:44:00 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-10-31 20:44:07 GMT
    The Dover Police Department has arrested a heroin dealer in the Village of Westover.More
    The Dover Police Department has arrested a heroin dealer in the Village of Westover.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Three Delaware Correctional Officers Injured in Incident at Vaughn Correctional Center

    Three Delaware Correctional Officers Injured in Incident at Vaughn Correctional Center

    Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.

    Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.

    More

    Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.

    Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.

    More

  • Cambridge Marketplace Updates Helping Businesses, City

    Cambridge Marketplace Updates Helping Businesses, City

    On Tuesday, workers at the Cambridge Marketplace were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.

    In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.

    More

    On Tuesday, workers at the Cambridge Marketplace were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.

    In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.

    More

  • Pizza Shoppe Open for Halloween Day in Crisfield

    Pizza Shoppe Open for Halloween Day in Crisfield

    Less than one month since a fire started at The Pizza Shoppe, it's back up and running. Not in fully capacity, but enough to make large pies and some french fries from a tent in front of the restaurant.

    It's more than just pizza to the owners of the shop, it's a chance to start giving back to the community again.

    More

    Less than one month since a fire started at The Pizza Shoppe, it's back up and running. Not in fully capacity, but enough to make large pies and some french fries from a tent in front of the restaurant.

    It's more than just pizza to the owners of the shop, it's a chance to start giving back to the community again.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices