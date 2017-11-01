Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

Evan Williams, 5, dressed up like Michael Strahan on Tuesday at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. (Photo credit: Cory Smith)

DOVER, Del.- It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.

Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player, FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

Evan explained that he wanted to be like Strahan because that was his "favorite person."

Hearing those words, Evan's physical education teacher Cory Smith decided to send a photo of Evan dressed up as Strahan to his friend Doug Lawson. Lawson, who is close friends with Strahan, forwarded Evan's photo to him.

What happened next was amazing, according to Smith.

Strahan, who dressed up as Thor for Halloween, shared Evan's photo to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

And if that wasn't enough, Strahan also sent Evan this personalized video message via cellphone:

In addition, Lawson let Evan try on one of Strahan's game helmets.

"It was an awesome experience for Evan and a story he's going to have to tell for the rest of his life," Smith said. "I was almost speechless...It's something I'll never forget either."

Smith said he is very proud of Evan, whom he described as an "awesome kid."

"Evan's one of those kids other kids look up to, very mature for his age," Smith said. "He's such a pleasure to have in class. No one speaks bad about him. He's such a positive kid."

Strahan also plans to autograph a helmet for Evan, which will be presented to him in a couple of weeks, according to Smith.