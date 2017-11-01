Former Prosecutor Nominated as US Attorney in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP)- President Donald Trump nominated a Justice Department official Wednesday as Maryland's new U.S. attorney.



Robert Hur, 44, of Silver Spring, is among seven U.S. attorney nominations the White House announced in a statement.



Hur is currently principal associate deputy attorney general and a top aide to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Hur would replace as Maryland's federal prosecutor.



Stephen Schenning has been interim U.S. attorney since Rosenstein's move to Washington early this year.



Hur was formerly a partner with King & Spalding in Washington, where he focused on government investigations and complex litigation, according to the White House statement.



He's also a former assistant federal prosecutor in Maryland. From 2007 to 2014, Hur prosecuted gang violence, drug trafficking, firearm offenses and white-collar crimes.



Hur, a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford law school, clerked for the late William Rehnquist, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.



Hur's nomination needs the confirmation of the U.S. Senate. Maryland senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen say in a statement that they're "impressed with his record of public service" in the Justice Department, including his years working with Rosenstein in Maryland.



"The next U.S. attorney must have a similar focus on reducing violent crime, breaking up gangs, fighting the drug epidemic, enforcing civil rights, and rooting out corruption, all while working closely with their local, state, and federal partners," the senators said. "We look forward to supporting Mr. Hur's nomination and working with him, should he be confirmed by the Senate."