Delaware Panel Weighs Financial Issues of Legalized Pot

Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.
Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.More
On Tuesday, workers at the Cambridge Marketplace were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.
In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.More
A right to work ordinance that would outlaw mandatory union membership and allow people to opt out of paying union dues was introduced amid much opposition on Tuesday.
Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett introduced the ordinance, saying he believes the issue deserves a public hearing and possible action. Arlett says one benefit to the potential ordinance would be attracting new business.More
