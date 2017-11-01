Impending Beach Replenishment Questioned in Fenwick Island - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Impending Beach Replenishment Questioned in Fenwick Island

Posted: 11/01/2017 14:43:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - As Fenwick Island prepares for a multi-million dollar beach replenishment, some in the community say it's simply not necessary right now.

"They're going to spend a ton of money on a beach that is in really good shape right now," says Scott Mumford, owner of restaurant Warren's Station in Fenwick Island. "I'd rather them see put that money away in a rainy day fund or I wouldn't have a problem giving to other towns that need it more than Fenwick Island does."

Mumford acknowledges they'll need replenishment eventually, but questions why now as to him, the beach seems quite full. He also says the timing of this upcoming replenishment--which could stretch into the summer-- is concerning.

 "That's a problem for business owners and for renting in town," he says. "We went through that a couple years ago and it was a small disaster."

Fenwick Island Town Manager Terry Tieman says they're hopeful the work is done before the summer, but one way or another, it must be done.

"It's a preventative measure," she says. "It may not need to be done as badly as some areas but if you don't do it you're more vulnerable to any kind of hurricane or nor'easter that could come along."

Tieman says the idea of a "rainy day fund" is good, but impossible.

"The money is actually federal funds that are being spent by the Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency," she explains. "I appreciate and respect his opinion but honestly there's no way that we could set up a rainy day fund for it."

The replenishment is set to start in January of next year. 

 

