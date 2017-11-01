Rehoboth Beach Mayor Signs Proclamation for Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Weekend

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Rehoboth Beach's mayor signed a proclamation today declaring Nov. 9 through Nov. 12 as Rehoboth Beach Inaugural Veterans Appreciation Weekend.

"The City of Rehoboth Beach encourages all citizens to recognize our military veterans and the organizations supporting them for their contributions to our national security, to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans and those who serve in harm's way, and to actively support our local veterans and their family members," Mayor Paul Kuhns said.

A number of events are planned to honor veterans.

Browseabout Books will kick off the weekend on at 5 p.m. with a book signing. Craig Grossi will appear to discuss his book, Craig & Fred: A Marine, a Stray Dog, and How They Rescued Each Other.

The VFW Post 7447 will hold a ceremony on Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Bandstand. There will be a community open house at the VFW, 101 State Road, immediately following the ceremony.

Local businesses are also getting into the act, offering various Veterans Day specials over the weekend. Participating businesses will post a welcoming sign for veterans in their establishment.