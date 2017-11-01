Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Ove - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

Posted: 11/01/2017 17:57:00 -04:00 Updated:

Princess Anne, Md.- The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

The conviction could now possibly create more opportunity for Frederick back in his seat. Andre Johnson, who works with Frederick, said he would make a great fit for the position if he were to run again.

"I know his work ethic and putting him at that plateau, he should rise and rise and rise. So I wish the best to him, that's all," Johnson said.

Two years prior to his extortion charges, Frederick was arrested on assault charges. He was ultimately stripped of his town government position, but his seat was never filled by the commissioners. Although, he could never attend meetings.

But despite the work he's been doing away from the commissioner seat, others in town don't think he should be welcomed back.

"He should no longer be allowed to serve the public doing that knowing that they have that type of history already. And are probably prone to do it again, but most people don't change," one man in Princess Anne, who didn't wish to give his name, said.

Frederick himself refused to speak on camera and his attorney didn't return our calls. However, the town of Princess Anne did say they're "awaiting the decision of the State of Maryland as to whether they'll request an appeal to the Court of Appeals in Mr. Frederick's case."

 

