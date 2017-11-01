Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

Posted: 11/01/2017 19:04:00 -04:00
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Barbed fencing and locked up gates surround one white building in Cambridge. It's tight security you'll also find inside.

Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

He says the empty beds will soon be full of marijuana plants and will be fully protected.

"There are security cameras, fencing. This place is essentially Fort Knox," Barch said.

Even then, some people in Cambridge worry.

Dorothy Jordan shops at the grocery store behind the building and says it shouldn't be here.

"It causes all kinds of crime. We have enough problems without adopting more," Jordan said.

Safety is one concern. Others say it will expose people to the wrong things.

"I just feel like hopefully it won't be abused," said Margaret English of Trappe.

But Brandon Hesson of Cambridge Economic Development says that's unlikely given the heavy security.

Hesson also says the $8 million and the hundred-or-so jobs it brings will help Cambridge.

"I understand some of the concerns, but I also don't think everybody fully understands the magnitude of the works that's gone into this already," Hesson said.

Barch also told WBOC Doctor's Orders Maryland could expand the facility to create a sort of tourist attraction. He says the public will be allowed to walk in and see how marijuana plants are grown and processed.

 

 

 

 

    DOVER, Del. --- Three correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswomaMore
    Evan Williams, 5, dressed up like Michael Strahan on Tuesday at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. (Photo credit: Cory Smith)Evan Williams, 5, dressed up like Michael Strahan on Tuesday at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. (Photo credit: Cory Smith)
    - It was an extra special Halloween for a student who attends Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.More
    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.More
    Three Delaware correctional officers suffered minor injuries on Monday night during an incident involving an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, officials said.

    Citing an ongoing investigation, Jayme Gravell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction, said on Tuesday she could not disclose further details about what happened, other than confirming the officers received minor injuries and that it involved an inmate.

    On Tuesday, workers at the Cambridge Marketplace were putting the finishing touches near the shops including a bus stop and new benches.

    In the front, construction was still going on, but it wasn't a problem for shoppers.

    A right to work ordinance that would outlaw mandatory union membership and allow people to opt out of paying union dues was introduced amid much opposition on Tuesday.

    Sussex County Councilman Rob Arlett introduced the ordinance, saying he believes the issue deserves a public hearing and possible action. Arlett says one benefit to the potential ordinance would be attracting new business.

