Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Barbed fencing and locked up gates surround one white building in Cambridge. It's tight security you'll also find inside.

Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

He says the empty beds will soon be full of marijuana plants and will be fully protected.

"There are security cameras, fencing. This place is essentially Fort Knox," Barch said.

Even then, some people in Cambridge worry.

Dorothy Jordan shops at the grocery store behind the building and says it shouldn't be here.

"It causes all kinds of crime. We have enough problems without adopting more," Jordan said.

Safety is one concern. Others say it will expose people to the wrong things.

"I just feel like hopefully it won't be abused," said Margaret English of Trappe.

But Brandon Hesson of Cambridge Economic Development says that's unlikely given the heavy security.

Hesson also says the $8 million and the hundred-or-so jobs it brings will help Cambridge.

"I understand some of the concerns, but I also don't think everybody fully understands the magnitude of the works that's gone into this already," Hesson said.

Barch also told WBOC Doctor's Orders Maryland could expand the facility to create a sort of tourist attraction. He says the public will be allowed to walk in and see how marijuana plants are grown and processed.