Delmarva Donates to Keep Neighbors Warm

People from all over Delmarva came out today to support WBOC and Sherwood Automotive's last Rising Tide event for 2017.

Neighbors donated scarves, hats, gloves, coats and sweaters to those less fortunate to keep them warm during the coming winter months. All four of our locations on Delmarva on Wednesday successfully filled cars, trucks and vans. Each piece of clothing benefiting the Joseph House of Salisbury and the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware.

"I feel very strongly that this makes a community stronger when we look beyond our own homes and reach out to others that are maybe struggling for one reason or another. And it's not our place to judge, but it is our place to help," said Rosanne Pack of Milford.

Many helping at the event on Wednesday said they were happy to donate to those in need.

"I hear so much about people needing heavy coats and you know, someone else might, could use these. And they're only hanging in the closet," said Pat Martin of Milton.

Tom Pulmano of Felton said it's vital we help make sure our neighbors are warm.

"I find it very important especially this time of year with the weather getting cold and for the needy. I think it was just a good cause," Pulmano said.