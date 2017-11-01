MSP Investigating Crash Involving a Wicomico Middle School Bus

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Maryland State Police are investigating a three vehicle crash involving a charter bus that was carrying students from Wicomico Middle School.

According to police, a van driving on US Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge failed to slow down with traffic and hit a car before swerving into the next lane and hitting the charter bus. Police identified the driver of the van as Bruce Pringle, Annapolis, Md., and issued him a citation for the incident. It happened around 3:17 p.m. today.

MSP said that seven students on the bus were transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center as a precaution.

Two lanes of US Route 50 eastbound were shut down for approximately forty minutes.