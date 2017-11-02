Two Injured in Accomack County Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Injured in Accomack County Shooting

Posted: 11/02/2017 07:58:00 -04:00
PAINTER, Va.- The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late Tuesday night shooting that put two people in the hospital.

According to Sheriff Todd Godwin, the incident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at a home located at 14162 Linhaven Circle in Painter.

When deputies arrived on  the scene, they they discovered a 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to Riverside Shore
Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel where they are listed in stable condition.

There is no word yet on any suspects. 

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666. Tips may also be submitted
at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

 

 

