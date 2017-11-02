No Dismissal of Suit Over Abuse of Prostitute's Children - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

No Dismissal of Suit Over Abuse of Prostitute's Children

Posted: 11/02/2017 08:44:00 -04:00 Updated:
Tanasia C. Milligan Tanasia C. Milligan

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A Delaware judge has refused a motel company's request to dismiss a lawsuit involving the abuse of a prostitute's children.

Tuesday's ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the guardian for Ethan Ford, whose prostitute mother, Tanasia Milligan, is serving 20 years for the beating death of her 4-year-old daughter, Autumn.

The lawsuit, which also names Division of Family Services officials as defendants, claims that Budget Motor Lodge in New Castle knew or should have known that the children were being abused and that other illegal conduct was occurring on its premises.

Autumn Milligan was found unresponsive at the motel in 2014.

Child protection officials had previously conducted four investigations into Tanasia Milligan but determined that repeated complaints of abuse and neglect of her daughter and young son were unsubstantiated.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

  • Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices