Two Men Wanted for Questioning in Crisfield Murder

CRISFIELD, Md.- Police are seeking two men for questioning in the murder of a 25-year-old Salisbury man at a Crisfield apartment complex in early October.

The Crisfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Lykehtha Jermaine "LJ" Ayers, 33, of 163 Somers Cove in Crisfield, and Micah Lamar, 34, with a last known address of 509 Twin Creeks Lane in Salisbury. Both men are wanted for questioning in the death of Mark Laquan Smith, 25, of Salisbury.

Smith's body was found shortly after midnight Oct. 6 lying next to a vehicle in the parking lot outside 130 Somers Cove Apartments. He had been shot at least 14 times, police said. A quantity of narcotics, money and a revolver were laying next to Smith's body and were recovered by officers.

According to police, Ayers and Blue are known to visit Salisbury frequently. Additionally, Blue often visits the Freedomtown Road area of Somerset County.

Anyone who locates Ayers or Blue is asked to call the Crisfield Police Department at 410-968-1323 or 911.