Police Arrest Princess Anne Suspect After Overnight Search

Posted: 11/02/2017 11:30:00 -04:00
Lamount Maurice Potter Jr; Photo Credit: MSPD

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.– Maryland State Police say they have arrested and charged a suspect wanted after ramming a police vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday in Princess Anne.

Lamount Maurice Potter Jr., 21, of Crisfield, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of probation for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance before a court
commissioner.

According to investigators, at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, members of the MSP Apprehension Team and MSP Gang Enforcement Unit were attempting to arrest Lamount Maurice Potter Jr., 21, of Crisfield, on an outstanding violation of probation warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Police attempted a traffic stop on a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup truck in the area of McCain Drive and College Backbone Road in Princess Anne.

Police say Potter was originally a passenger in the truck, which was being operated by Lashae Caprice Smith. Investigators say Smith initially attempted to drive around several police cars to avoid being stopped. Police report Smith then reversed the truck and intentionally hit a police car parked behind it.

After Smith hit the police car, police say she got out of the car and Potter moved into the driver’s seat, drove off and deliberately rammed another police car on the front driver’s side.

Investigators said Potter then accelerated through the police car, pushing it forward, before striking a UMES road sign and driving through a ditch to escape police capture.

Police followed Potter as he drove northbound on Route 13 before abandoning the truck in the area of Route 13 and
South Boulevard in Salisbury approximately 15 minutes later. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived on the scene to attempt a K-9 track, but were unable to track Potter. MSP Aviation also responded to assist with the search for Potter.

Potter was located and arrested around 1 a.m. Thursday at the Residence Inn by Marriott in the 100 block of Centre Road in Salisbury. According to investigators, Potter resisted arrest and a struggle ensued with police before he was arrested. Potter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure before being taken to the detention center.

The original driver of the truck, Smith, 24, of Princess Anne, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000. She is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

Potter is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of probation for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance before a court commissioner.

No police personnel or civilians were injured during this incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

