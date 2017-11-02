Ocean Pines Election Committee Working to Reduce Voter Error

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Election Committee is working to reduce voter error.

The effort comes after the committee reported an increase in rejected ballots during this year's board of directors vote count.

According to the committee's report, 129 ballots had to be thrown out this year, compared to 45 in 2015.

"If we don't count them, that means those votes are or those ballots are not counted they're invalidated and people who thought they were voting didn't get to vote," said Elections Committee Chairman Stephen Tuttle.

According to this year's committee report, 72 people mailed-in their ballots after the deadline and 40 people voted for more than two candidates.

"It's important to fill them out correctly and properly and that you have no choice to say otherwise when you get someone in there who doesn't represent your views because you didn't mark your ballot correctly," said Sam Francis of Ocean Pines.

The Ocean Pines Election Committee will meet Friday, Nov. 2, to discuss possible solutions.

Tuttle said the committee will consider bumping up the mail-in deadline to make sure ballots are received before the vote count.