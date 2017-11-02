Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Denton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

DENTON, Md.- A 51-year-old man is facing child pornography and related charges following a police raid on his Denton home. 

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said that Monday's arrest of Christopher John Baier stemmed from an investigation that got underway in August.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the FBI notified it of online cyber-tips about a Caroline County resident - later identified as Baier - being in posession of child pornography.

Following a lengthy investigation, Sheriff's Office detectives said they learned that Baier was receiving and sending images of child pornography to various people online. He also viewing, sending and receiving the files through a cloud storage service company, investigators said. 

Search warrants were served on several communications companies where a large amount of child pornography was discovered in numerous accounts owned and maintained by Baier, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

On Monday, detectives, along with agents from the FBI, Maryland State Police and the Caroline County State's Attorney's Office, executed a search warrant on Baier's home on Branch Court in Denton. 

Authorities said during the raid they recovered numerous electronic devices filled with a large amount of child pornography. 

Baier was taken into custody at his home and charged with possession of child pornography, possession of obscene matter with intent to distribute and promote/distribute child pornography. A court commissioner initially ordered Baier held without bond but on Tuesday, following a bail review, he was released by a District Court judge. 

Anyone with information about Baier is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 410-479-4123.

 

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

