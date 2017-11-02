Weinstein's Bid in Delaware Chancery Court for Expedited Documen - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Weinstein's Bid in Delaware Chancery Court for Expedited Document Request Fails

Posted: 11/02/2017 12:00:00 -04:00 Updated:
Harvey Weinstein (Photo: AP) Harvey Weinstein (Photo: AP)

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Attorneys for the company co-founded by film mogul Harvey Weinstein say they want to depose him in a lawsuit he filed seeking his employment file and emails.

Weinstein says he needs the records from The Weinstein Company Holdings to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and to help the company respond to a civil rights investigation by New York's attorney general.

An attorney for the company told a Delaware judge Thursday that Weinstein needs to be deposed to determine his true purpose in demanding the documents, which she suggested is purely personal and thus not allowed under Delaware corporation law.

The judge said he would hold a January hearing to decide whether Weinstein's demand for corporate records should be granted.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

  • Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices