Weinstein's Bid in Delaware Chancery Court for Expedited Document Request Fails

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Attorneys for the company co-founded by film mogul Harvey Weinstein say they want to depose him in a lawsuit he filed seeking his employment file and emails.

Weinstein says he needs the records from The Weinstein Company Holdings to defend himself in potential civil and criminal cases, and to help the company respond to a civil rights investigation by New York's attorney general.

An attorney for the company told a Delaware judge Thursday that Weinstein needs to be deposed to determine his true purpose in demanding the documents, which she suggested is purely personal and thus not allowed under Delaware corporation law.

The judge said he would hold a January hearing to decide whether Weinstein's demand for corporate records should be granted.