Salisbury Woman Advocates for More Day Centers for Homeless

Posted: 11/02/2017 12:44:00 -04:00

SALISBURY, Md.- One Salisbury woman is hoping to help give the homeless more accessible places to go during the daytime.

Michelle Bradley has been an advocate for the homeless for several years. She said would like to see more places in Salisbury for the homeless to go, especially as the temperatures begin to drop.

Bradley said that some of the area's churches will open up evening shelters but there is nowhere for the homeless to go during the day. There are some day facilities but you have to be a transitional resident already enrolled there in their program to use their facilities, according to Bradley. 

Lisa Hawkins was homeless for nearly seven years. She lived on the streets of Salisbury and even in the woods.

"They were in disbelief, they couldn't believe it," Hawkins said. "They wanted to know how I survived out there... If I was scared or afraid you know that kind of stuff."

Hawkins understands how hard it can be bearing extreme temperatures, especially the winter on "days during inclement weather not having anywhere to go."

While Bradley has big dreams for more day centers for the homeless, she understands the concerns many people have.

"No one really wants them in their community," she said. "There's a lot of stigma that comes with being homeless. People automatically think your an alcoholic or on drugs and that's not the case."

Bradley hopes soon she can make this dream a reality.

Theo Williams, Salisbury housing and homelessness manager, says the city helped 24 people last year find permanent housing, including a family of eight.   

This year they hope to get more people out of the cold weather shelters and into affordable housing.

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More
