Salisbury Woman Advocates for More Day Centers for Homeless

It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover.
Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player, FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.
Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.More
Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.
He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.
Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.More
The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.
Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.More
