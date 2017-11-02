Salisbury Woman Advocates for More Day Centers for Homeless

SALISBURY, Md.- One Salisbury woman is hoping to help give the homeless more accessible places to go during the daytime.

Michelle Bradley has been an advocate for the homeless for several years. She said would like to see more places in Salisbury for the homeless to go, especially as the temperatures begin to drop.

Bradley said that some of the area's churches will open up evening shelters but there is nowhere for the homeless to go during the day. There are some day facilities but you have to be a transitional resident already enrolled there in their program to use their facilities, according to Bradley.

Lisa Hawkins was homeless for nearly seven years. She lived on the streets of Salisbury and even in the woods.

"They were in disbelief, they couldn't believe it," Hawkins said. "They wanted to know how I survived out there... If I was scared or afraid you know that kind of stuff."

Hawkins understands how hard it can be bearing extreme temperatures, especially the winter on "days during inclement weather not having anywhere to go."

While Bradley has big dreams for more day centers for the homeless, she understands the concerns many people have.

"No one really wants them in their community," she said. "There's a lot of stigma that comes with being homeless. People automatically think your an alcoholic or on drugs and that's not the case."

Bradley hopes soon she can make this dream a reality.

Theo Williams, Salisbury housing and homelessness manager, says the city helped 24 people last year find permanent housing, including a family of eight.

This year they hope to get more people out of the cold weather shelters and into affordable housing.