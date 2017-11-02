Sussex County Group Encourages Public Input on Comprehensive Plan

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Many Sussex Countians are asking others to get involved as the county's Planning and Zoning Commission reviews a draft of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.

The plan puts policies and procedures in place for future growth, and takes positions on issues such as land conservation and traffic. Jeff Stone, one of the founders of the group SARG--Sussex Alliance for Responsible Growth-- says the plan's influence is wide.

"It sets the tone for where, when, and how things can develop. It sets the tone for what kind of traffic can be allowed in the county, what kind of development can go where," he explains. "So everybody who is a resident or citizen of the county needs to be concerned."

Stone says one of SARG's hopes is to have the development process change, as he says roadways have become overburdened and lots of open space is disappearing.

"The county continues to approve developments and kind of hope that maybe sometime in the future DelDOT will catch up," he says. "That hasn't happened in 50 years and continuing to do the same thing and hoping for a different result is obviously fallacy."

After Planning & Zoning's review, the final draft will go to the Sussex County Council. District Three Councilman I.G. Burton says the comp plan is critical for the future of the area.

"Sussex County is at a point where it can go this way or that way," he says. "The comp plan will be the difference."

The council will okay a version of the comp plan before it's sent to the state for approval. Burton says they want concrete suggestions from constituents--not just opinions.

"If you just want to tell me about traffic, I know about that," he says. "I need to know about the solution for traffic."

Stone says Thursday's public hearing is a huge step forward, but their work is far from over.

"The process doesn't stop here. We are halfway through," he says. "We're at halftime if you will. We'll continue to work and try and win the game in the next half."

Thursday's public hearing takes place at the county council building on the Georgetown Circle at 6 p.m.