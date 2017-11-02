Sussex County Planning & Zoning Holds Public Hearing on Comprehe - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Sussex County Group Encourages Public Input on Comprehensive Plan

Posted: 11/02/2017 15:18:00 -04:00 Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Many Sussex Countians are asking others to get involved as the county's Planning and Zoning Commission reviews a draft of the 2018 Comprehensive Plan.

The plan puts policies and procedures in place for future growth, and takes positions on issues such as land conservation and traffic. Jeff Stone, one of the founders of the group SARG--Sussex Alliance for Responsible Growth-- says the plan's influence is wide. 

"It sets the tone for where, when, and how things can develop. It sets the tone for what kind of traffic can be allowed in the county, what kind of development can go where," he explains. "So everybody who is a resident or citizen of the county needs to be concerned."

Stone says one of SARG's hopes is to have the development process change, as he says roadways have become overburdened and lots of open space is disappearing. 

"The county continues to approve developments and kind of hope that maybe sometime in the future DelDOT will catch up," he says. "That hasn't happened in 50 years and continuing to do the same thing and hoping for a different result is obviously fallacy."

After Planning & Zoning's review, the final draft will go to the Sussex County Council. District Three Councilman I.G. Burton says the comp plan is critical for the future of the area.

"Sussex County is at a point where it can go this way or that way," he says. "The comp plan will be the difference."

The council will okay a version of the comp plan before it's sent to the state for approval. Burton says they want concrete suggestions from constituents--not just opinions.

"If you just want to tell me about traffic, I know about that," he says. "I need to know about the solution for traffic."

Stone says Thursday's public hearing is a huge step forward, but their work is far from over.

"The process doesn't stop here. We are halfway through," he says. "We're at halftime if you will. We'll continue to work and try and win the game in the next half."

Thursday's public hearing takes place at the county council building on the Georgetown Circle at 6 p.m. 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

  • Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    Former Princes Anne Town Commissioner's Extortion Conviction Overturned

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More

    The youngest Princess Anne town commissioner may be back after his extortion conviction was overturned by one of Maryland's higher courts.

    Back in 2016, Lionel Frederick was accused of attempting to extort the town commissioner, Dennis Williams, a total of $5,000 to ensure no one else would run against him.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices