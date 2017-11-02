Dewey Beach Looking for "Adopt a Dune" Committee Members

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - One Dewey Beach commissioner is trying to make it more convenient for you to get on the beach.

The town currently has one "dune mat" on Dagsworthy Street. The mat sits on top of the sand , stretching from the paved street to the beach itself. Flattening the surface makes beach access easier for those who need a little extra help, says Commissioner Paul Bauer.

"People that are getting older--knees are giving out on them, hips aren't as good as they used to be--it's harder to get up and down over the dunes," he says. "So if we get an older population, it's really a convenient thing for them."

Bauer says the mats also help families with lots of beach gear, and those with items like strollers or whelechairs that are hard to push through sand. To get more of them, Bauer proposes creating an "Adopt a Dune" committee, which would manage the mats and look into how to fund them. One idea is getting grant funding. Another is having neighborhoods or local businesses pay for a mat and have their name on it.

"It's sort of the concept: if you have a brick and you're putting a new building up, you can buy a brick," he explains. "You can buy sponsorship of it."

Bauer says he'd like to get mats for all twenty Dewey Streets, which would be a one time purchase of roughly $100,000, with payments possibly spread out over a couple of years. He says so far the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Everybody likes them," he says with a smile. "If you've ever dragged things over the beach, you're going to enjoy it."

Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact Commissioner Bauer. His email and more information on the committee can be found here.