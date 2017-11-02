Police Search for Suspected Convenience Store Burglar

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a number of convenience store burglaries throughout the month of October.

According to police, the primary items stolen were scratch off lottery tickets.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation or the identity of the man in the picture is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3145 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.