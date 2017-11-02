New Restaurant to Open in Downtown Pocomoke City

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- Pocomoke City is getting a new restaurant that city leaders hope will draw from across Delmarva. The city hopes the new restaurant will fill an economic void.

City officials tell WBOC for the past few years, they've struggled in developing their downtown economy.

Johnny Mo, the town's newest restaurant owner, stood near the Pocomoke River as he gazed at Mother nature. It is a sight his customers will soon admire as well.

"The river is beautiful, the history of the river and the town is ready for a shot in the arm, I think," Mo said.

Johnny Mo hopes his new restaurant, Mallard's on the River, will bring more business to downtown Pocomoke. Mo's restaurant will be filling a space that had been left vacant after the Riverside GRill closed last month due to staffing issues.

"Our number one goal is to work hand-in-hand with the town and the revitalization of a small town, that used to be here and I know it has potential to be here again," explained Mo.

Pocomoke City Town Manager Robert Cowger said Pocomoke's economy suffered after the closure of the Riverside Grill.

"The restaurant is a big part of Pocomoke City. It brings a lot of people back into town...we are trying to revitalize Pocomoke now, and without a restaurant that would have set our plans back," Cowger said.

The city hopes Mallard's on the River gets a great reception after it opens.