Weinstein Case Brings Spotlight to Delaware's Chancery Court

DOVER, Del. --- The controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein has reached Delaware, as the state's Court of Chancery considers his request for his namesake company to turn over his personnel file and other records.

Weinstein's lawsuit in the chancery court seeks to obtain documents and emails, though Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights on Thursday said he would not expedite a decision on that issue. A hearing could occur as early as January.

But Weinstein, who was ousted amid an increasing number of accusations from actresses about sexual harassment and misconduct, is not the first prominent person or company to be involved with the Court of Chancery, which is a court of equity.

"Any time someone is seeking a remedy where money isn't going to do it --- a legal remedy just isn't simply isn't going to satisfy, that goes to chancery court," said Brian McNelis, with Dover law firm Young & McNelis.

McNelis said because so many companies are incorporated in Delaware, the Court of Chancery has seen cases with high profile people and businesses and its reputation in being able to offer quick decisions on various matters has led to a "snowball effect" in terms of its relevancy. The court has handled cases involving the Walt Disney Corp. and the fate of the former Presidential Yacht.

"There's some famous picture of the Disney guys walking across the Circle in Georgetown, heading over to Chancery Court," he said. "We are infamous when it comes to that."