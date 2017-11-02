Caroline County Raises Income Tax - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline County Raises Income Tax

DENTON, Md. - With pencils in hand, students at Greensboro Elementary School were diligently working in what they call a half-classroom. A solution to a school overcapacity by nearly two hundred students.

Principal Dawn Swann says it's bad.

"Although we feel it is as safe as we can possibly make it, it's certainly not ideal," Swann said.

But relief could be on it's way. This week, county commissioners voted to increase income taxes by nearly half a percent.

A move they say will add another $2 million to the county budget.

The extra revenue would help the county not only build a new school, but also a new sheriff's department, which is also cramped.

"We had to do this," said Commissioner Daniel Franklin.

He says they explored all options.

"We are basically out of revenue sources," Franklin said.

But some taxpayers disagree.

"I'm not happy with any rate increase on taxes," said John Gondeck, who lives and works in Denton.

Gondeck says the tax hike will keep people from living and staying within the county - stalling the economy.

"If you want to attract people, don't raise the taxes," Gondeck said.

On a Facebook post announcing the increase, many commented and shared similar opinions as Gondeck.

But Franklin argues with a new school and sheriff's office in town, Caroline County could actually grow.

"It was needed. There was no denying it," Franklin said.

Caroline County's Chief of Staff says the new income tax won't go into effect until 2019.

 

 

 

