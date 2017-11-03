Police Looking for Suspect in Georgetown Robbery

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Georgetown Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened Wednesday.

According to police, the victim was sitting in her car at around 1:20 p.m. on Nov. 1st when the victim's car door was pulled open by the suspect and a gun was placed to her head. The suspect then demanded money and her belongings before reaching inside the car and taking the victim's purse, police said. After grabbing the victim, police said the suspect then hit her in the back of the head with the gun repeatedly and ran off towards East Market St. The victim's car was parked in a private parking lot south of East Market St. between South Race St. and Railroad Avenue.

Police said they found surveillance footage that found the suspect driving a dark colored GMC Yukon. Surveillance video also showed that the suspect was wearing a gray in color hooded sweatshirt with “Cape Vikings” lettered on the front and blue sweatpants -- and according to police, the suspect also dropped their keys during the robbery which were reportedly attached to an Eagles lanyard.

Police ask anyone with information on the robbery suspect to contact Georgetown Police at 302-856-6613 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-TIP-3333.