Board Chair Named Interim President at Delaware State

The DSU Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Wilma Mishoe as the interim University president, Dr. Devona Williams as the board’s interim chairwoman and John Ridgeway as interim vice chair. (Photo: DSU)

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC) - Delaware State University has named the board chair as interim president while a search goes on for a new leader.



The university said Thursday that Dr. Wilma Mishoe, the first woman to chair the board, will take over as interim president on Jan. 25. The current president, Dr. Harry Williams, announced recently that he become CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund in Washington.

“Our priority is to keep the University moving forward with an intentional focus on student success. Under Dr. Harry Williams’ leadership, Delaware State University grew boldly and became one of the premier institutions of our kind in the nation. That momentum must continue; standing still while we search for our next great leader is not an option. We have to keep innovating and improving," said Dr. Mishoe.

President Williams commented, “Devona is one of our most treasured talents. She not only brings an intellectual savvy to some of the most complex problems facing boards in the higher education space, she also extends what we all need in moments of big transition, good ole fashion common sense. Delaware State is fortunate to count her among its University family. I know she will serve us well in this transition period and beyond.”



Wilma Mishoe's father was Luna Mishoe, who was president of then-Delaware State College from 1960 to 1987.

The Board also named Mr. John Ridgeway as Second Vice Chair. A Trustee since June 2016, Mr. Ridgeway is the corporate manager of Toyota’s Eastern Territory Service Center, which is based in Owings Mills, Md. He is also a Class of 1975 DSU alumnus.

A Presidential Search Committee is anticipated to be named in the coming weeks and will include a wide variety of University stakeholders. They will begin their work in January.