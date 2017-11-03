Reminder: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Remember to turn back the clock this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. That means you should set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday evening. As a result of the time change, you will gain an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

Turning back the clock Sunday pushes sunrise and sunset back an hour. That means there will be more light in the morning with darkness coming earlier in the afternoon.

Most digital devices such as smartphones now change their clocks automatically, but you will more than likely need to adjust the time on your wristwatch, the clocks on household appliances like microwave ovens and stoves, as well as the clocks in your homes and vehicles.

DST was introduced in the U.S. in 1918 as a wartime measure. For many years, DST was from the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October. However, the 2005 Energy Policy Act moved DST up three weeks earlier and ended it a week later.

DST will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018.