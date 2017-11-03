Reminder: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

Posted: 11/03/2017 08:32:00 -04:00 Updated:

Remember to turn back the clock this weekend.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. That means you should set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday evening. As a result of the time change, you will gain an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

Turning back the clock Sunday pushes sunrise and sunset back an hour. That means there will be more light in the morning with darkness coming earlier in the afternoon.

Most digital devices such as smartphones now change their clocks automatically, but you will more than likely need to adjust the time on your wristwatch, the clocks on household appliances like microwave ovens and stoves, as well as the clocks in your homes and vehicles.

DST was introduced in the U.S. in 1918 as a wartime measure. For many years, DST was from the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October. However, the 2005 Energy Policy Act moved DST up three weeks earlier and ended it a week later.

DST will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018.

 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Looking for Suspect in Georgetown Robbery

    Police Looking for Suspect in Georgetown Robbery

    11/03/2017 00:21:00 -04:002017-11-03 04:21:00 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-11-03 04:26:23 GMT
    Courtesy of Georgetown PoliceCourtesy of Georgetown Police
    Georgetown Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened yesterday.More
    Georgetown Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened yesterday.More

  • Dover Police Gang Investigation Leads to 55 Arrests

    Dover Police Gang Investigation Leads to 55 Arrests

    11/02/2017 11:28:00 -04:002017-11-02 15:28:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-11-02 16:43:30 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The Dover Police Department has wrapped up a 7-week gang investigation with assistance from the Delaware State Police, Department of Correction, Delaware Probation and Parole and the ATF.More
    The Dover Police Department has wrapped up a 7-week gang investigation with assistance from the Delaware State Police, Department of Correction, Delaware Probation and Parole and the ATF.More

  • Police Search for Suspected Convenience Store Burglar

    Police Search for Suspected Convenience Store Burglar

    11/02/2017 16:56:00 -04:002017-11-02 20:56:00 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:57:42 GMT
    The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a number of convenience store burglaries throughout the month of October.More
    The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person believed to be involved in a number of convenience store burglaries throughout the month of October.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

  • Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More
    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices