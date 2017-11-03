Fiore Industries Takes Over Fire Service at the Salisbury Airport

SALISBURY, Md.- Fire service at the Salisbury Regional Airport has shifted from Piedmont Airlines to Fiore Industries.

Piedmont has provided fire service to the Salisbury Airport since 1984. But, as of this week their contract is up and Fiore Industries has taken over.

Fiore is looking to fill 12 spots to man the "ARFF" truck at the airport. The ARFF truck, better known as Airport Rescue and Firefighting, will be manned 24-7, if needed.

Airport fire service is a requirement of the FAA for commercial airlines that have scheduled service.

Scott Vanboerum of Fiore Industries said you need a special certification to do operate an ARFF truck. "They have to be certified by the state of Maryland or another state by a fire fighter one and two as well as a aircraft rescue firefighter. So, it's several classes they have to have including hazmat," he said.

Airport Manager Dawn Veatch said having this truck manned at the airport is vital. "They are the first ones out to the scene... they assess, they try to do the triage, put out what they can and start getting people away from the wreckage or the incident," she said.

They hope to have all the spots filled by the end of next week. Fiore said they have already received about 30 applications.