Pinocchio's Journey to the Salisbury Zoo

Posted: 11/03/2017 13:09:00 -04:00 Updated:
Salisbury Zoo officials are hoping their new bear Pinocchio will be able to mate with Chaska, pictured here, the female Andean bear that is currently at the zoo.  (Photo: WBOC) Salisbury Zoo officials are hoping their new bear Pinocchio will be able to mate with Chaska, pictured here, the female Andean bear that is currently at the zoo.  (Photo: WBOC)

The Salisbury Zoo is finally getting a new Andean bear from Ecuador, an important step toward helping preserve this endangered species. WBOC's Bill Mich and Chris Weimer are tagging along with Salisbury Zoo officials on their journey to Ecuador to pick up the male bear named "Pinocchio," who will be brought back to Salisbury to mate with the zoo's female bear "Chaska." Full coverage of Pinocchio's journey to Salisbury below. 

  • WBOC Tags Along to South America as Salisbury Zoo Gets New Andean Bear

    The Andean Bear is one of the world's most endangered species. Salisbury Zoo's male Andean bear passed away two years ago. Now, Salisbury Zoo is heading to Ecuador in order to bring back a new male Andean bear to mate with the zoo's lone, female bear. WBOC's Chris Weimer and Bill Mich are tagging along to document the whole process.

    The Andean Bear is one of the world's most endangered species. Salisbury Zoo's male Andean bear passed away two years ago. Now, Salisbury Zoo is heading to Ecuador in order to bring back a new male Andean bear to mate with the zoo's lone, female bear. WBOC's Chris Weimer and Bill Mich are tagging along to document the whole process.

  • Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Bear from South America Set to Arrive at Salisbury Zoo

    Visitors to the Salisbury Zoo will soon see a new furry friend. Pinocchio, the Andean bear, is a vulnerable species from Ecuador that is moving to Delmarva within the next few weeks.More
  • Salisbury Zoo to Welcome Another Andean Bear

    Salisbury Zoo to Welcome Another Andean Bear

    Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, right, and Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland, left, announced Thursday that the zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear. (Photo: WBOC) Salisbury Mayor Jacob Day, right, and Salisbury Zoo Director Ralph Piland, left, announced Thursday that the zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear. (Photo: WBOC)
    The Salisbury Zoo is getting ready to welcome another Andean bear, city officials announced Thursday.More
  • Salisbury Zoo’s Bear Cub to go to the San Diego Zoo

    Salisbury Zoo’s Bear Cub to go to the San Diego Zoo

    The Salisbury Zoo has separated it's bear cub, Alba, from her mother Chaska in preparations to send her to the San Diego Zoo. 

    The Salisbury Zoo has separated its bear cub, Alba, from her mother Chaska in preparations to send her to the San Diego Zoo. 

  • Andean Bear Gives Birth to Cub at Salisbury Zoo

    Andean Bear Gives Birth to Cub at Salisbury Zoo

    A 5-year-old female Andean bear named "Chaska" recently gave birth to a healthy developing cub at the Salisbury Zoo, it was announced Friday.More
  • Salisbury Zoo's Male Andean Bear Dies

    Salisbury Zoo's Male Andean Bear Dies

    The Salisbury Zoo's 24-year-old male Andean bear, Gritto, has died.More
