Delaware Confirms First Sussex Co. Flu Case for 2017-2018

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health on Friday reported the state's first laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza in Sussex County for the 2017-2018 flu season.

The Sussex County case involves a 65-year-old woman. This brings the total number of flu cases this season to seven.

The other six were announced last week. Three are from Kent County and three are from New Castle County.

There are two main types of influenza (flu) virus - types A and B - that routinely spread in people and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks each year. All seven cases of the lab-confirmed influenza cases are type A, according to DPH.

Last flu season, Delaware had 4,590 confirmed flu cases, 15 of which were fatal.



For more information about the flu and where to get vaccinated, visit www.flu.delaware.gov, call 1-800-282-8672, or Google “CDC flu finder” and enter a ZIP code.











