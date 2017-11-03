Milford Man Charged Following DUI Investigation

MILFORD, Del.- Police have arrested a Milford man following an investigation of a suspected impaired driver.

On Oct. 29, officers responded to the parking lot of the Milford Plaza after a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. That's when officers made contact with 78-year-old Raymond D. Flavin and believed he was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

According to police, Flavin struggled with and used offensive language at officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Once taken into custody, he was charged with resisting arrest and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $1,000 unsecured.

Flavin is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 12 for an arraignment.