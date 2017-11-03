Philadelphia Man Faces Life in Prison After Conviction of Dozens of Charges in Kent County

MILFORD, Del. -- A Kent County Superior Court jury convicted a Philadelphia man on 69 charges, including first degree murder, in connection to a 2015 home invasion and deadly shooting.

According to reports, 33-year-old Abdul White and two others broke into a home in the 500 block of Walnut Street in Milford, armed with handguns and a pit bull in August 2015. Police said White then demanded nine people in the home to lie on the living room floor while he bound another on the couch before going into a bedroom and fatally shooting John Harmon, 40, the owner of the home. Harmon was in a wheelchair as the result of a prior shooting two years earlier and died when White shot him in the head, according to the Milford Police Department.

White was found guilty of first degree murder, kidnapping, reckless endangering, and possession of a deadly weapon, as well as many other charges. White was also banned from having a firearm because of a prior gun conviction and found guilty of having a gun after that previous conviction.

A Superior Court judge will sentence White to life in prison early next year.