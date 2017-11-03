Popular Beer and Music Festival Returns to Sussex County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Popular Beer and Music Festival Returns to Sussex County

Posted: 11/03/2017 15:39:00 -04:00
By Madeleine Overturf
MILTON, Del. - Roughly a thousand people are expected to attend Dogfish Head Brewery's "Analog-A-Go-Go" festival this weekend, marking the event's return to Sussex County.

At the festival, attendees can sample beer and shop for vintage music, as record stores from across the country will be positioned in between beer stations. Last year, it took place upstate in Wilmington. Dogfish Head Founder Sam Calagione says having the festival on Delmarva attracts both tourists and the local population. 

"I saw people getting out of a car from Liverpool, England that have come in for Analog," he says. "So music and beer lovers from around the world are coming in for analog, and yet it's super accessible to all the Sussex County residents as well."

The festival also extends to Rehoboth, where concerts are taking place at the company's brewpub downtown. In Milton, there will also be food trucks, a D.J., and people selling crafts and jewelry. Calagione says Analog also gives people an opportunity to experience the company first hand.

"We wanted to make it more intimate again and get folks who haven't gotten to tour our brewery," he says. "So we decided to move Analog back to Sussex County, back to our home here in Milton, and the response has been amazing."

Tickets for Analog A Go Go are almost sold out, but can be purchased on Dogfish's website

The festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

