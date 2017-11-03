Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for PCP Possession in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for PCP Possession in Dover

Posted: 11/03/2017 15:41:00 -04:00 Updated:
Lavarr Archer Lavarr Archer

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday night.

During the stop near North DuPont Highway and N.E. Kings Highway, an officer searched 36-year-old Lavarr Archer's car and found a glass bottle containing PCP. The bottle weighted 45 grams, which makes it a Tier 5 quantity, police said.

Archer was arrested without incident. He was charged with possession of PCP, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offense. He was released on $2,100 unsecured bond.

 

 

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More
    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices