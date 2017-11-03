Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest for PCP Possession in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Thursday night.

During the stop near North DuPont Highway and N.E. Kings Highway, an officer searched 36-year-old Lavarr Archer's car and found a glass bottle containing PCP. The bottle weighted 45 grams, which makes it a Tier 5 quantity, police said.

Archer was arrested without incident. He was charged with possession of PCP, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offense. He was released on $2,100 unsecured bond.