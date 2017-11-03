Man Pleads Guilty to Rape and Attempted Murder

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - A 31-year-old Dagsboro man will spend a minimum of 25 years in prison for crimes, including rape and attempted murder that he committed against a series of women.

Deputy Attorneys General Casey Ewart and Rebecca Anderson secured a guilty plea from Temourise Taylor on charges of attempted murder first degree, rape second degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation, and terroristic threatening.

Taylor, a serial rapist, would get women into his car, drive them to a secluded location, then rape them while threatening to kill them and/or physically beating them. In the summer of 2015, Taylor punched and strangled a woman who tried to resist his attack. During the summer of 2016 Taylor raped two women, physically beating one and threatening another by saying that he had a knife.

In , Taylor stabbed his final victim after she resisted his attempt to rape her. When sentenced by a Superior Court judge in , Taylor faces a minimum sentence of 25 years, with a possible sentence of up to life plus 33 years in prison. Detective Mark Doughty of the Delaware State Police was the lead investigator, and was assisted by detectives. Social worker Carla Ennals, administrative specialist Angie Waters, and DOJ paralegal Veronica McKain, from the Department of Justice also assisted in the successful resolution.