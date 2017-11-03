Kidde Fire Extinguishers Recalled - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Kidde Fire Extinguishers Recalled

SALISBURY, Md.- Kidde is recalling nearly 40 million of their fire extinguishers nationwide. 

Kidde models that commonly serve as a household fire extinguisher are reportedly having malfunctions that involve a clog in the plastic handle and fail to activate in an emergency. 

Salisbury Assistant Fire Chief Jim Gladwell says many times people forget about their potentially life-saving device. 

"It's like an insurance policy. You buy it knowing that one day you might need it, but you hope you never do," Gladwell said.

Homeowners like Cheryl Miller say it's extremely important to have.  Miller has four in her Salisbury home, one underneath the kitchen sink and others in the garage.  One of her extinguishers is a recalled model of Kidde which she says she'll probably discard. 

"We might just throw it away and since we have other ones I don't really feel the need to replace it," Miller said. 

Kidde is offering a free replacement to those who enter their model number online.  To contact the company for a replacement call 855-271-0773 or visit http://www.kidde.com/ for more information. 

