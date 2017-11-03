Veterans Visit Class at Somerset Intermediate School

WESTOVER, Md. - Ahead of Veteran's Day next week, students at Somerset Intermediate School met with veterans in class today.

Six local veterans visited every class in the school, discussing their experience and fielding and questions from the kids.

"I think it's a very positive experience because it becomes more real to them and they understand where we came from and what we do," said Veteran Chris South.

Educators said the event was a way for students to understand the importance of honoring our vets.

Students agreed, listening with open ears and wide eyes.

"That's difficult and people don't realize how difficult it can be and not just for vets, but for their families as well," said student Cassidy Cavins.