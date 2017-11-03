Williams Street in Berlin Under Construction to Fix Dip in Road

Contractors used their bulldozers to put new asphalt on Williams Street in Berlin. They repaved the road.

A few months ago, construction workers cracked open Williams Street to replace a culvert as part of a storm water project.

The city says all of that construction caused a dip in the road.

Jill Gray works in Berlin, she drives along Williams Street everyday. She describes the dip as a headache.

"It's like you're going to loose the bottom of your car, it's very annoying. There is a sign but it feels like you're going to loose the bottom of your car, I have to slow down entirely," says Gray.

Jeff Fleetwood works for the town of Berlin. He says the city couldn't do anything about this dip until the storm water project was completely finished.

"It made sense not to have heavy vehicles riding on new asphalt, until that offshore was done," says Fleetwood.

During construction, Williams Street was closed for about a month.

Neighbors say they are relieved this construction is coming to an end.

"I do use this as a cut through, so it will be nice to have it all paved and smoothed," says Clummer.

A smooth traffic flow, without a dip in the road.

Williams Street will soon be smoother than ever.