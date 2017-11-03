Project Could Save Acres of Marshland in Dorchester County

TODDVILLE, Md. - Stomping through watery lands, one team of scientists is marching to save Mother Earth.

David Curson, of the Maryland Audubon Society and one of the team's members, says Farm Creek Marsh, located in Dorchester County, is dying.

"We have a lot to lose," Curson said.

Curson says rising sea water is to blame. You can tell by the barren pine trees scattered across the area.

"It's killing off these plants," Curson said.

On Friday, the scientists marked the land with pink flags - the start of a project that will eventually lead to digging up land and creating channels flowing into the Chesapeake Bay and draining the pooling water here.

It's the first plan of its kind with the goal to keep rare birds like the Seaside Sparrow and Clapper Rail living there.

"We lose a lot more than just the birds that live here," Curson said.

Curson also says the $475 million project could also save fish and land vital to people living on it.

He says if nothing's done, the area could be under water by the end of the century.

"It would probably cost us more in the long term if we didn't make those investments," Cursons said.

Curson also says construction on the project won't start until Spring 2018.