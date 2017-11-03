Beloved Milford Cat Recovering After Surgery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Beloved Milford Cat Recovering After Surgery

Posted: 11/03/2017 18:21:00 -04:00
By Madeleine Overturf
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford cat is on the mend after getting surgery paid for by a rapidly successful GoFundMe page.

Joshua Wilson started a GoFundMe to pay for surgery for Mihos' plasma cell pododermatitus, a painful condition that caused his paw pads to swell and bleed. In less than 24 hours, the donations went from roughly $200 to over $2000. A few days after getting the surgery, Wilson says Mihos is doing great.

"He's running back and forth across the floors. He jumps off the couch," Wilson says. "He's like a new cat now."

Mihos got surgery at the Millsboro Animal Hospital. Dr. Misty Wright says the surgery went well, but he's not out of the woods yet.

"The biggest part of this recovery is going be the home care," she says. "So making sure he doesn't get into anything dirty [...] but we are having high hopes. As long as he stays on his medication we should see good progress."

Wright adds that Mihos is taking an antibiotic and some steroids to help assure the condition doesn't return. 

Wilson says he's so grateful for Dr. Wright and the Millsboro Animal Hospital, and for everyone who helped Mihos, who he calls his "fur baby."

Wilson plans to use the extra funds to pay for Mihos' future medical care and other expenses.

 

