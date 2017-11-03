Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

DOVER, Del. --- An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

The arrests, announced Thursday, were part of a 7-week operation involving the ATF and Delaware State Police. The latest arrest occurred in the last week of September, according to Dover police Cpl. Mark Hoffman, who said details about the operation were not immediately disclosed as they could compromise ongoing investigations.

Some Dover community members, like Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige of Star Hill A.M.E. Church, said they thought gang activity in the city had increased in recent years and that the arrests could potentially spark more cooperation from witnesses with police.

"You may have a few people who will start to open up because it starts to hit home more. People are going to say enough is enough," she said.

Tara Fisher of Dover said she was surprised to hear about the arrests, noting that up until then she had believed there wasn't a significant amount of gang activity in the city.

"I didn't really realize it was happening. I didn't really know. It was happening right underneath my nose, you could say," she said.

None of the people specifically charged in connection to the incident were named by Dover police. Hoffman said several of them had been named in other incidents publicly announced by the agency.

Although Hoffman conceded some of the gang activity in Dover is not as sophisticated as one might find in a larger city, he said the results of the investigation speak for themselves.

"This is not the end. This is just the tip of the iceberg for us," he said.

But some people like Shawn Skinner of Smyrna, whose parents live in Dover, said he was skeptical about Thursday's announcement and how long it took for police to announce.

"To me, it's just another headline, really," he said.