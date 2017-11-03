Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

Posted: 11/03/2017 18:50:00 -04:00 Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

DOVER, Del. --- An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.

The arrests, announced Thursday, were part of a 7-week operation involving the ATF and Delaware State Police. The latest arrest occurred in the last week of September, according to Dover police Cpl. Mark Hoffman, who said details about the operation were not immediately disclosed as they could compromise ongoing investigations.

Some Dover community members, like Rev. Rita Mishoe Paige of Star Hill A.M.E. Church, said they thought gang activity in the city had increased in recent years and that the arrests could potentially spark more cooperation from witnesses with police.

"You may have a few people who will start to open up because it starts to hit home more. People are going to say enough is enough," she said.

Tara Fisher of Dover said she was surprised to hear about the arrests, noting that up until then she had believed there wasn't a significant amount of gang activity in the city.

"I didn't really realize it was happening. I didn't really know. It was happening right underneath my nose, you could say," she said.

None of the people specifically charged in connection to the incident were named by Dover police. Hoffman said several of them had been named in other incidents publicly announced by the agency.

Although Hoffman conceded some of the gang activity in Dover is not as sophisticated as one might find in a larger city, he said the results of the investigation speak for themselves.

"This is not the end. This is just the tip of the iceberg for us," he said.

But some people like Shawn Skinner of Smyrna, whose parents live in Dover, said he was skeptical about Thursday's announcement and how long it took for police to announce.

"To me, it's just another headline, really," he said.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    Dover Gang Arrests Spark Mixed Reaction Among Some

    11/03/2017 18:50:00 -04:002017-11-03 22:50:00 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 7:05 PM EDT2017-11-03 23:05:36 GMT
    (Image: MGN)(Image: MGN)
    DOVER, Del. --- An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how effective the operation woMore
    DOVER, Del. --- An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how effective the operation woMore

  • Beloved Milford Cat Recovering After Surgery

    Beloved Milford Cat Recovering After Surgery

    11/03/2017 18:21:00 -04:002017-11-03 22:21:00 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-11-03 22:53:25 GMT
    MILFORD, Del. - A Milford cat is on the mend after getting surgery paid for by a rapidly successful GoFundMe page.Joshua Wilson started a GoFundMe to pay for surgery for Mihos' plasma cell pododermatitus, a painful condition that caused his paw padsMore
    MILFORD, Del. - A Milford cat is on the mend after getting surgery paid for by a rapidly successful GoFundMe page.Joshua Wilson started a GoFundMe to pay for surgery for Mihos' plasma cell pododermatitus, a painful condition that caused his paw padsMore

  • Project Could Save Acres of Marshland in Dorchester County

    Project Could Save Acres of Marshland in Dorchester County

    11/03/2017 18:13:00 -04:002017-11-03 22:13:00 GMT
    Friday, November 3 2017 6:13 PM EDT2017-11-03 22:13:51 GMT
    Stomping through watery lands, one team of scientists is marching to save Mother Earth.More
    Stomping through watery lands, one team of scientists is marching to save Mother Earth.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Man Sentenced to 145 Years for Human Trafficking & More

    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More
    Cornelius Briddell was sentenced July 15th, 2015, to 145 years behind bars in Wicomico County.More

  • Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    Dover Student Gets Personal Message From Michael Strahan

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

    It was an extra special Halloween for a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Towne Point Elementary School in Dover. 

    Evan Williams on Tuesday dressed up as former NFL player,  FOX NFL analyst and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan as part of a school event in which students were given the opportunity to dress up like someone they want to be like when they get older.

    Strahan responded with personal message to Williams.

    More

  • Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Medical Marijuana Facility Coming to Cambridge

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More

    Mackie Barch of Doctor's Orders Maryland gave WBOC a tour inside Cambridge's new medical marijuana building on Wednesday.

    He says he's been fighting for the building for three years. No marijuana plants quite yet, but inside, the beds and lighting are all ready to go.

    Barch says the facility is set to open as soon as Nov. 13.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices