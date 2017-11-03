Deadly Three Vehicle Crash in Georgetown - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Deadly Three Vehicle Crash in Georgetown

Posted: 11/03/2017 22:13:00 -04:00 Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a deadly three car crash in Georgetown. 

According to police, the incident happened at around 6:14 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Warrington Road. The crash involved three vehicles and one person has been declared dead at the scene as a result of the crash, police said. 

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash. WBOC will continue to update you as more details become available.

DSP says to expect some delays in the area and to plan an alternate route of travel.

 

 

