Pursuit Leads to Drug Arrest; Second Suspect Still Missing

GEORGETOWN, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested a Laurel man after he lead them on a pursuit through the Georgetown area Friday. 

According to the Delaware State Police Sussex County Governors Task Force unit, officers conducted a traffic stop of a car on Route 9 at around  2:04 p.m. for a cell phone violation. The detective asked the driver through his PA system to move his car ahead of a guard rail and further onto the shoulder of the road, away from traffic. Instead of moving the car further off the road, police said the car reentered traffic and accelerated down Route 9, fleeing the scene. 

Officers said they lost sight of the car and Georgetown Police officers later found it unoccupied in a parking lot of Delaware Technical Community College (Georgetown Owens Campus).  Sussex County Drug unit, Georgetown Police Department, Troop 4 patrol units and Probation & Parole assisted in the search. 

Police said the passenger, 24-year-old Shaylan Hunt of Laurel, was found on campus between buildings talking on his cell phone. Delaware Tech security put the campus on lock down as a precautionary measure as officers continued to look for the driver, 20-year-old Nevell L. Jones of Laurel.

Hunt was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana and was charged for having those drugs, as well as resisting arrest, police said. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $750.00 unsecured bond.

DSP says they are still looking for Jones. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Detective S. Callaway at 302-752-3826 or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

 

 

 

