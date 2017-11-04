A Day of Remembrance in Dover for Veterans - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

A Day of Remembrance in Dover for Veterans

Posted: 11/04/2017

Francis Urick wiped away tears, as they dripped down his face. They were tears of happiness.

Urick served during the Vietnam War and says it means a lot to see people come out and honor veterans like himself.


"It makes me feel good, it makes me feel good to feel the support, it enables me to express again my pride in this country and pride on what I did and what veterans did and so many that gave their lives for this county," says Urick. 

Red, white, blue, and a lot of uniforms filled downtown Dover as people watched the veteran's parade. 

Doug Doyle moved back and forth with his hands in his pockets. 

He says it's a chill day, but that didn't keep him inside. 

"Everything the veterans do for us is important so anything we can do to support them is important," says Doyle. 

Dover's General Assembly says throughout the United States engagement in World War I, some 9,000 Delawareans served overseas. 

That's why Delaware unveiled a new monument to honor those who served in World War I. 

Francis says he's grateful to honor veterans who served before him. 

"I was there for the World War 2 memorial, I was there for the Revolutionary memorial, Korean memorial, I want to be there for all of them, all that I can," says Urick. 

Tears, sympathy, and love filled downtown Dover as people came out to show respect for veterans. 

 

 

 

