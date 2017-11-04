Man Robs Milton Gas Station

MILTON, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that took place at gas north of Milton Friday.

The incident happen around 7:20 pm Friday when a man, armed with a knife, entered the Valero gas station on Deep Branch Road. According to Delaware police, the man demanded cash from the register and the employee complied with the suspect.

Police say the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled the scene. The clerk was not injured, according to police.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt with his face covered armed with a knife.