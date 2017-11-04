Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

Delaware State Police are investigating a car accident that occurred Friday evening in Georgetown around 6:00 p.m. that left one Georgetown man dead and an Ellendale man injured.More
An announcement Thursday that 55 people had been arrested in a multi-agency operation targeting gang activity in and around Dover received a mostly positive reaction among many people, though some questioned how much gang activity actually occurs in the city.More
A Milford cat is on the mend after getting surgery paid for by a rapidly successful GoFundMe page.
Joshua Wilson started a GoFundMe to pay for surgery for Mihos' plasma cell pododermatitus, a painful condition that caused his paw pads to swell and bleed. In less than 24 hours, the donations went from roughly $200 to over $2000. A few days after getting the surgery, Wilson says Mihos is doing great.More
