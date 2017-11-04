Woman Charged With Assault In Laurel

LAUREL, Del - Laurel Police Department was dispatched to a fight in progress in Hollybrook Apartments Saturday. The investigation revealed that Kathrine Blake, 41 of Laurel, attempted to assault a victim with a hammer in the presence of the victim’s children prior to officer’s arrival.

Blake was found to be intoxicated on scene and became disorderly with officers, according to the Laurel police.. Blake was taken into custody without incident.

Blake was charged with reckless endangering to the second degree, terroristic threatening, menacing, disorderly conduct, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failing to comply with fingerprint processing. Due to Blake’s level of intoxication she could not be arraigned and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute.